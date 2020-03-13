CALGARY -- An updated list of facilities that have been closed and events that have been cancelled or postponed in the Calgary-area in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts

Glenbow Museum – temporarily closed to the public

Arts Commons - Upcoming events at Jack Singer Hall, Max Bell Theatre and Martha Cohen Theatre (postponed)

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – closed to the public effective March 12

Wordfest has suspended programming through the end of April

March 12 - 14, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)

March 18 - 21, Alberta Ballet's Peter Pan performances scheduled at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)

Education

University of Calgary - all March 13 classes cancelled, campus remains open

VCAD - downtown campus closed effective March 12, scheduled to reopen March 14

Concerts

March 21 and 22, Comedian Dara O'Briain, Bella Concert Hall (postponed)

March 15 - April 15, all performances at The Laugh Shop

May 5, Rage Against the Machine, Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled date TBA)

Sports

Calgary Flames (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NHL suspended 2019-2020 season

Calgary Roughnecks (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NLL suspended 2020 season

Calgary Hitmen (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - WHL suspended 2019-2020

Hockey Canada - Early end to season, championships cancelled

Alpine Alberta - Entire race calendar cancelled effective March 12

Alberta Soccer - provincial championships (cancelled)

March 4, Stampede City Showdown cheerleading competition at MRU (postponed)

March 13 - 15, U SPORTS Women's Volleyball Championship at the Jack Simpson Gym (cancelled)

March 14 - 15, Long Track Grand Prix speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)

March 19 - 22, Long Track Finale speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)

Events

March 12 - 15, Calgary International Auto and Truck Show at Stampede Park

March 19 - 20, Alberta Indigeous Tourism Summit at Grey Eagle Resoirt (postponed)

March 21, Alberta Paleontological Society's Paleo 2020 at Mount Royal University (cancelled)

March 21, Grape Escape, Stampede Park (cancelled)

March 22 - May 17, Gram Garden art installation at The CORE (postponed)

April 3, Taste of Bragg Creek (postponed)

Ward 11 Town Halls (Forward with Farkas) - March and April events (cancelled)

Places of worship

Hillhurst United Church - all in-person worship services cancelled until further notice

Shia Muslims Mosque - all gatherings cancelled until March 25

Restaurants and bars