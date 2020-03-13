COVID-19: What's been cancelled, postponed or closed in Calgary?
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Friday, March 13, 2020 7:16AM MDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 11:08AM MDT
The Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, is seen in Calgary, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NHL has suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY -- An updated list of facilities that have been closed and events that have been cancelled or postponed in the Calgary-area in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Arts
- Glenbow Museum – temporarily closed to the public
- Arts Commons - Upcoming events at Jack Singer Hall, Max Bell Theatre and Martha Cohen Theatre (postponed)
- Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – closed to the public effective March 12
- Wordfest has suspended programming through the end of April
- March 12 - 14, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)
- March 18 - 21, Alberta Ballet's Peter Pan performances scheduled at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)
Education
- University of Calgary - all March 13 classes cancelled, campus remains open
- VCAD - downtown campus closed effective March 12, scheduled to reopen March 14
Concerts
- March 21 and 22, Comedian Dara O'Briain, Bella Concert Hall (postponed)
- March 15 - April 15, all performances at The Laugh Shop
- May 5, Rage Against the Machine, Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled date TBA)
Sports
- Calgary Flames (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NHL suspended 2019-2020 season
- Calgary Roughnecks (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NLL suspended 2020 season
- Calgary Hitmen (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - WHL suspended 2019-2020
- Hockey Canada - Early end to season, championships cancelled
- Alpine Alberta - Entire race calendar cancelled effective March 12
- Alberta Soccer - provincial championships (cancelled)
- March 4, Stampede City Showdown cheerleading competition at MRU (postponed)
- March 13 - 15, U SPORTS Women's Volleyball Championship at the Jack Simpson Gym (cancelled)
- March 14 - 15, Long Track Grand Prix speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)
- March 19 - 22, Long Track Finale speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)
Events
- March 12 - 15, Calgary International Auto and Truck Show at Stampede Park
- March 19 - 20, Alberta Indigeous Tourism Summit at Grey Eagle Resoirt (postponed)
- March 21, Alberta Paleontological Society's Paleo 2020 at Mount Royal University (cancelled)
- March 21, Grape Escape, Stampede Park (cancelled)
- March 22 - May 17, Gram Garden art installation at The CORE (postponed)
- April 3, Taste of Bragg Creek (postponed)
- Ward 11 Town Halls (Forward with Farkas) - March and April events (cancelled)
Places of worship
- Hillhurst United Church - all in-person worship services cancelled until further notice
- Shia Muslims Mosque - all gatherings cancelled until March 25
Restaurants and bars
- The Garage Sports Bar & Restaurant - Closed to the public after staff member tested positive for COVID-19