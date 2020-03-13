CALGARY -- An updated list of facilities that have been closed and events that have been cancelled or postponed in the Calgary-area in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts

  • Glenbow Museum – temporarily closed to the public
  • Arts Commons - Upcoming events at Jack Singer Hall, Max Bell Theatre and Martha Cohen Theatre (postponed)
  • Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – closed to the public effective March 12
  • Wordfest has suspended programming through the end of April
  • March 12 - 14, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)
  • March 18 - 21, Alberta Ballet's Peter Pan performances scheduled at the Jubilee Auditorium (postponed)

Education

  • University of Calgary - all March 13 classes cancelled, campus remains open
  • VCAD - downtown campus closed effective March 12, scheduled to reopen March 14

Concerts

  • March 21 and 22, Comedian Dara O'Briain, Bella Concert Hall (postponed)
  • March 15 - April 15, all performances at The Laugh Shop
  • May 5, Rage Against the Machine, Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled date TBA)

Sports

  • Calgary Flames (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NHL suspended 2019-2020 season
  • Calgary Roughnecks (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - NLL suspended 2020 season
  • Calgary Hitmen (all games at the Scotiabank Saddledome) - WHL suspended 2019-2020
  • Hockey Canada - Early end to season, championships cancelled
  • Alpine Alberta - Entire race calendar cancelled effective March 12
  • Alberta Soccer - provincial championships (cancelled)
  • March 4, Stampede City Showdown cheerleading competition at MRU (postponed)
  • March 13 - 15, U SPORTS Women's Volleyball Championship at the Jack Simpson Gym (cancelled)
  • March 14 - 15, Long Track Grand Prix speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)
  • March 19 - 22, Long Track Finale speedskating at the Olympic Oval (cancelled)

Events

  • March 12 - 15, Calgary International Auto and Truck Show at Stampede Park
  • March 19 - 20, Alberta Indigeous Tourism Summit at Grey Eagle Resoirt (postponed)
  • March 21, Alberta Paleontological Society's Paleo 2020 at Mount Royal University (cancelled)
  • March 21, Grape Escape, Stampede Park (cancelled)
  • March 22 - May 17, Gram Garden art installation at The CORE (postponed)
  • April 3, Taste of Bragg Creek (postponed)
  • Ward 11 Town Halls (Forward with Farkas) - March and April events (cancelled)

Places of worship

  • Hillhurst United Church - all in-person worship services cancelled until further notice
  • Shia Muslims Mosque - all gatherings cancelled until March 25

Restaurants and bars