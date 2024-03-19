City of Calgary giving preparedness update amid drought concerns

Amid growing drought concerns, the City of Calgary is updating residents on its preparedness plan.

The mayor and the city's manager of natural environment and adaptation will be giving the update at Historic City Hall at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Calgary is experiencing drought conditions, with a higher-than-average risk of drought conditions persisting across the region in the coming months.

The city says it's adjusting operations to conserve water and is calling on Calgarians to do the same.

During the preparedness update, the city will be giving water conservation tips for residents and businesses.

According to the province, many areas are currently dealing with drought conditions, particularly in the southern portion of the province

Right now, Alberta is in stage 4 (out of 5) in its water shortage management response plan.

Kelly Black, an assistant professor and research chair at the University of Calgary, says municipalities must cooperate and be proactive rather than reactive regarding water use.

"It's really important we talk about what we are using our water for and why and are we using our water responsibly and sustainably," she said.

Black says that as a society, we should examine our water use and consider things like if we really need to use drinking quality water for things like flushing the toilet.

While industry and agriculture use a large amount of water, Black notes individuals also have a big role in conservation.

"It doesn't take you long to get up to 200 litres of water a day just in you using your water, and that's not even considering you watering your lawn or washing your car, which is something I've seen a lot of in the summer months."

Black says people should use the rule of six when thinking about water — six litres a minute for a shower, six litres a flush and six litres for a minute of running a faucet.

This is a developing story. More details to come…