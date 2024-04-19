City of Calgary to respond to Alberta water-sharing announcement

The City of Calgary is going to provide an update on its drought preparedness plan and respond to the province’s water-sharing agreements on Friday.

The update will happen at noon at the city's water services building.

Calgary and many areas in Alberta are dealing with drought conditions, particularly in the southern part of the province.

The province plans to announce details on its water-sharing agreements at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Calgary.

Since February, Alberta's drought command team has been in negotiations with major water licence holders.

They have been developing water-sharing agreements for the Red Deer River, Bow River and Old Man River.

This comes as wildfire season is underway in Alberta, with a heightened risk due to drought.

As of April 19, there are 48 wildfires burning in the province, according to the Alberta Wildfire status dashboard.

Forty-four are under control and four are being held.

Over 130 wildfires have been extinguished this season.

Of those, 70 per cent are suspected to be started by people.