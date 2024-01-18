CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Calgary working to clear roads, reinstating transit routes

    City of Calgary road crews will be working to clear major routes on Jan. 18, 2024. City of Calgary road crews will be working to clear major routes on Jan. 18, 2024.
    Share

    Now that the snow has stopped falling, the city is working to dig out major roads around Calgary and reinstating normal transit routes.

    The City of Calgary started its snow clock at 5 a.m. Thursday, after the last few flakes fell.

    Crews will be out throughout the day on Thursday working to clear priority one routes, like Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive, Glenmore Trail and 16th Avenue, among others, over the next 18 hours.

    The city will work to clear other priority two routes within 36 hours.

    All of Calgary Transit’s snow detours will be lifted as of 12 p.m. Thursday, after being activated on Wednesday morning.

    According to the city, snow detours helped keep service moving on Wednesday, with no buses getting stuck.

    The city is also reminding residents that sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after snowfall ends.

    More information on Calgary’s snow response can be found on the city’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News