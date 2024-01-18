City of Calgary working to clear roads, reinstating transit routes

Now that the snow has stopped falling, the city is working to dig out major roads around Calgary and reinstating normal transit routes.

The City of Calgary started its snow clock at 5 a.m. Thursday, after the last few flakes fell.

Crews will be out throughout the day on Thursday working to clear priority one routes, like Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive, Glenmore Trail and 16th Avenue, among others, over the next 18 hours.

The city will work to clear other priority two routes within 36 hours.

All of Calgary Transit’s snow detours will be lifted as of 12 p.m. Thursday, after being activated on Wednesday morning.

According to the city, snow detours helped keep service moving on Wednesday, with no buses getting stuck.

The city is also reminding residents that sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after snowfall ends.

More information on Calgary’s snow response can be found on the city’s website.