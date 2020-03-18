LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Mayor Chris Spearman wants Lethbridge residents to "remain calm" as the city works through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor warned the city will take action against anyone who decides to go against the provincial government’s regulations imposed thus far.

He however acknowledged that maintaining social distancing may be hard for some.

“How do we manage the situation if someone turns out to be positive and is living at the homeless shelter, for example, when they’re all living close together,” wondered Spearman. “The premier has indicated that we might be using hotel rooms in the near future.”

Mayor Spearman wants the reassure the public that smaller cities like Lethbridge will not be forgotten by any level of government. He also confirmed he is in constant communication with other municipalities and the provincial government on what is happening.

Spearman, however, offered little to no new information on what the city will do. He did not have an answer on whether the city will impose regulations on "panic buying," or on hoarding.

“We need to support each other as a community, we need to find ways that we can support our businesses,” he said. “We need to find ways that we can support people who are going to struggle with self-isolation, people who have challenges in our city, the older people, people with physical challenges. We need to make sure everyone is supported."

Lethbridge declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for the community to access additional benefits to pay fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked on whether municipal taxes will be waived should the crisis continue, interim city manager Jody Meli said nothing is 'off the table.'

Southern Alberta has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a partner of a member of the University of Lethbridge and a member from the Catholic Central High School.

City hall is expected to remain open to the public and some meetings that require immediate decision making will continue.

Mayor Spearman is nonetheless asking citizens not to attend public meetings unless they're part of the presentations. Citizens can still watch the meetings online on the city’s website.