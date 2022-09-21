City of Lethbridge lifts River Valley fire ban

The City of Lethbridge says a fire ban for the River Valley area has been lifted.

According to the city's website, the ban was lifted on Sept. 21.

It had been in place since July.

On its website, the city says residents "are reminded to continue taking precautions when having fires in the area by using clean, dry firewood and ensuring that fires are completely out before leaving."

Residents can call the fire prevention office at 403-320-3811 or visit lethbridge.ca for more information.