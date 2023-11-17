CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Lethbridge looking for ideas how to activate a downtown park

    The City of Lethbridge is accepting applications for the first intake of its Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant until Dec.15. (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge) The City of Lethbridge is accepting applications for the first intake of its Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant until Dec.15. (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge)

    Applications are being accepted for the City of Lethbridge's Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant, as the city continues efforts to activate vacant and underutilized private and public spaces throughout downtown.

    The first of two intakes is now open, with up to $80,000 being distributed in the first intake out of a funding total of $120,000.

    The focus in 2024 is activating Galt Gardens Park, meaning activites held there will be eligible for up to $15,000 per initiative. Events outside of Galt Gardens will be eligible for up to $10,000 per initiative.

    This year, eligible districts have expanded to include the Warehouse District and 13 Street North.

    Events held outside of the June to September peak season will be a priority in 2024.

    Applications for the first intake are open until Dec. 15, with award announcements being made in January 2024.

    Application forms are available here.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southeast of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News