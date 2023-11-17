City of Lethbridge looking for ideas how to activate a downtown park

Applications are being accepted for the City of Lethbridge's Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant, as the city continues efforts to activate vacant and underutilized private and public spaces throughout downtown.

The first of two intakes is now open, with up to $80,000 being distributed in the first intake out of a funding total of $120,000.

The focus in 2024 is activating Galt Gardens Park, meaning activites held there will be eligible for up to $15,000 per initiative. Events outside of Galt Gardens will be eligible for up to $10,000 per initiative.

This year, eligible districts have expanded to include the Warehouse District and 13 Street North.

Events held outside of the June to September peak season will be a priority in 2024.

Applications for the first intake are open until Dec. 15, with award announcements being made in January 2024.

Application forms are available here.