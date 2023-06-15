City of Lethbridge, police pleased with implementation of new encampment strategy

LETHBRIDGE -

The City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Police Service say they're pleased with progress made following the implementation of a new encampment strategy in June.

"We've seen like a 98 per cent compliance rate with encampments," said Sgt. Ryan Darroch with the downtown policing unit.

"It's been successful in completely eliminating some of our long-tem entrenched encampments, for sure. We know our rules of engagement, we know our lawful authorities, it has been much better in dealing with our clients as well, in getting them imported into supports and other needs."

In May, the city unveiled a new tiered response to dealing with encampments.

The first tier involves the clean-sweep program and city administration, the second includes social services and outreach and the third tier involves social services, outreach and police.

According to Darroch, officers have responded to 91 encampments in the past 13 days.

"If you're sleeping on the grass in Galt Gardens in a sleeping bag, I don't consider that an encampment," Darroch explained.

"But if you have pulled out a bunch of garbage and a tarp and some cardboard from a recycling bin nearby and built your own little structure, I consider that an encampment. And we see between one to four or five people in each one."

Darroch says the LPS has taken advice on dealing with encampments from police services in Calgary and Edmonton.

Last year, encampments grew to more than 90 structures in Civic Park.

It's believed more than 450 people are experiencing homelessness.

"The situations we saw with entrenched encampments are not safe for really anyone," said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development with the City of Lethbridge.

"Biohazard being one of the biggest concerns, so when we're able to get in and take down or prevent those entrenched encampments, it's still not ideal, but it is a situation that is with the forefront of the health of those that vulnerable."

The city has hired two full-time encampment response positions, trained new encampment response staff, procured the supplies and fleet service needs related to encampment response, hired a full-time housing specialist, procured contracted outreach services and enhanced the encampment reporting process through 311 for both the public and city staff.

The full strategy is set to go into effect on June 19.

"We recognize that this is not a solution in our community and we continue to bring forward other strategies to effectively make change in our community," Malcolm said.

The city says a key component of the encampment strategy is having contracted outreach services to engage with and prioritize the needs of those living in encampments.

A multi-departmental team, which included LPS, evaluated the proposals and selected Streets Alive as the successful proponent.

Their contract term will extend approximately seven months for just under $250,000.

A multi-year procurement will be released in Fall 2023 for services extending beyond Dec. 31, 2023.