City of Lethbridge seeks youth group to help recycle Christmas trees for $10K
The City of Lethbridge is looking for a few good Christmas tree recyclers -- and if your group gets chosen, there’s money.
The city’s waste and environment department picks up trees every holiday season and has them turned into wood chips that are distributed to city parks.
Any interested youth groups in Lethbridge whose membership is 18 years old and under are encouraged to apply to participate in the one-day blitz across the city to pick up all the Christmas trees that have been placed out by city residents.
Each tree is placed by waste bins in the alley or at the curb out front.
The blitz day when all the trees get picked up is Saturday, January 11.
In return for the completion of the trees, the successful youth group receives a $10,000 honorarium.
In order for your youth group to be considered, submit a letter of interest that includes your access to volunteers, equipment, ability to follow maps, ability to record information and previous fundraising experience.
Submit your application by the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 1 to Andrew.Cameron@lethbridge.ca
The winning group will be notified shortly after the submission deadline.
For more information, go here.
