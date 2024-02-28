City of Lethbridge to switch parking-related calls to 311 starting Friday

The City of Lethbridge is moving all parking-related concerns to 311, starting Friday.

The City posted on its website Tuesday advising any residents needing tor report a “parking-related concern” will need to call or online chat with the city’s customer service team at Lethbridge 311.

The switch will mean freeing up the Lethbridge police non-emergency line and its dispatchers at the Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre (PSCC).

The non-emergency line remains available for other issues, receiving over 30,000 calls a year.

It’s expected that the change will free up dispatchers for more urgent issues.

For more information about parking matters in Lethbridge, go to Lethbridge.ca/parking.