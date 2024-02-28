CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Lethbridge to switch parking-related calls to 311 starting Friday

    City of Lethbridge (File photo) City of Lethbridge (File photo)
    Share

    The City of Lethbridge is moving all parking-related concerns to 311, starting Friday.

    The City posted on its website Tuesday advising any residents needing tor report a “parking-related concern” will need to call or online chat with the city’s customer service team at Lethbridge 311.

    The switch will mean freeing up the Lethbridge police non-emergency line and its dispatchers at the Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre (PSCC).

    The non-emergency line remains available for other issues, receiving over 30,000 calls a year.

    It’s expected that the change will free up dispatchers for more urgent issues.

    For more information about parking matters in Lethbridge, go to Lethbridge.ca/parking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News