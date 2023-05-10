City re-opens 3 holes on Maple Ridge Golf Course

Maple Ridge Golf Course is reopening three holes on its 18-hole course that have been closed since last year.

Next Wednesday, the city will re-open holes 13, 14 and 15, which have been shut down since last September to accommodate the widening of the interchange at Southland Drive and Deerfoot Trail.

The 13th hole has been rebuilt to add variety to tee box lengths. The 14th has been shortened to a long par 4.

The city runs seven courses at five different locations throughout the city, offering affordable golf for every skill level.

For more about how to book a tee time at Maple Ridge, go to calgary.ca/golf.