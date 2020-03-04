CALGARY -- The city’s Green Line team has unveiled a series of bridge designs that are being considered for the span across the Bow River and Prince’s Island Park.

In January, the committee revealed a new alignment through the Beltline that featured a shorter tunnel and a bridge over the Bow River.

The bridge type has not yet been confirmed, but the overall process will be presented to the Green Line committee at a meeting on April 23.

Constant depth viaduct

Constant Depth Viaduc Green Line

The first design is relatively simple compared to the other renderings. According to the city, the bridge has a regular separation of bridge pillars that does not change going over the Bow River.

Trestle bridge viaduct

Trestle Bridge Viaduct Green Line

The trestle bridge viaduct has a unique v-shape pillar design that allows for a smaller bridge structure thickness. According to the city, it would provide a regular separation of pillars that does not change going over the river.

Tied arch bridge main span

Tied Arch Bridge Main Span Green Line

The tied arch bridge main span offers a longer span over the Bow River with an arch that extends above the bridge structure to provide support.

Cable stayed bridge

Cable Stayed Bridge Green Line

The cable stayed bridge also features a longer span over the river and has a vertical pillar that extends above the bridge structure to provide support through the cables.

Stage 1 open houses

The city is holding a series of open houses on the first stage of the updated Green Line to engage with Calgarians about the project’s changes.

The sessions begin this week and will be held:

  • March 4, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks (111 12 Ave. S.E.), 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • March 5, White Diamond Conference Centre (130 Third Ave. S.E.), 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • March 7, Sheraton Hotel, Eau Claire (255 Barclay Parade S.W.) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 8, Crescent Heights Community Association (1101 Second St. N.W.), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Administration will present the final alignment plan for Stage 1 to council this month.