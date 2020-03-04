CALGARY -- The city’s Green Line team has unveiled a series of bridge designs that are being considered for the span across the Bow River and Prince’s Island Park.

In January, the committee revealed a new alignment through the Beltline that featured a shorter tunnel and a bridge over the Bow River.

The bridge type has not yet been confirmed, but the overall process will be presented to the Green Line committee at a meeting on April 23.

Constant depth viaduct

The first design is relatively simple compared to the other renderings. According to the city, the bridge has a regular separation of bridge pillars that does not change going over the Bow River.

Trestle bridge viaduct

The trestle bridge viaduct has a unique v-shape pillar design that allows for a smaller bridge structure thickness. According to the city, it would provide a regular separation of pillars that does not change going over the river.

Tied arch bridge main span

The tied arch bridge main span offers a longer span over the Bow River with an arch that extends above the bridge structure to provide support.

Cable stayed bridge

The cable stayed bridge also features a longer span over the river and has a vertical pillar that extends above the bridge structure to provide support through the cables.

Stage 1 open houses

The city is holding a series of open houses on the first stage of the updated Green Line to engage with Calgarians about the project’s changes.

The sessions begin this week and will be held:

March 4, Decidedly Jazz Danceworks (111 12 Ave. S.E.), 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 5, White Diamond Conference Centre (130 Third Ave. S.E.), 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 7, Sheraton Hotel, Eau Claire (255 Barclay Parade S.W.) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 8, Crescent Heights Community Association (1101 Second St. N.W.), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Administration will present the final alignment plan for Stage 1 to council this month.