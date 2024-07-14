CALGARY
Calgary

    • City set to start summer paving work along 128 Avenue in northeast Calgary

    The city starts paving work on 128 Avenue in the northeast Monday morning at 9 a.m. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) The city starts paving work on 128 Avenue in the northeast Monday morning at 9 a.m. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    Commuters who use 128 Avenue may need to find a new way to work for the rest of summer.

    Between Monday and August 30, between Metis Trail and Red Embers Gate N.E., traffic along 128 Avenue will be reduced to one lane at off-peak hours in order to do paving work.

    That means daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and on weekends between 9 p.m. an 8 a.m.

