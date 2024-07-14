City set to start summer paving work along 128 Avenue in northeast Calgary

Commuters who use 128 Avenue may need to find a new way to work for the rest of summer.

Between Monday and August 30, between Metis Trail and Red Embers Gate N.E., traffic along 128 Avenue will be reduced to one lane at off-peak hours in order to do paving work.

That means daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and on weekends between 9 p.m. an 8 a.m.