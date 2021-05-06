CALGARY -- With tough new restrictions in place limiting what we're allowed to do, there's a new and unique way for Calgarians to stave off boredom during the pandemic — a city-wide scavenger hunt.

Organized by Parks Foundation Calgary and PlayCity, the event will see postcards hidden in various parks and green spaces around the city, with the spots revealed through social media.

"The hide locations are revealed by an IGTV video (@playcityapp) Saturday mornings — leaving you all weekend to locate them and send your submissions," reads a statement.

"This campaign allows everyone to get outside, explore the city and do so in a safe and responsible manner."

The postcards will be hidden every other weekend starting May 8 and registration can be done through the PlayCity app.

Hints will also be available through the app. There will be 10 rounds total.

Organizers say the hiding spots will all be accessible, but not obvious.

“Over the past year, we have seen a tremendous increase in the use of local parks,” said Sheila Taylor, CEO of Parks Foundation Calgary.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to encourage Calgarians to get out and explore their own city."

Participants are encouraged to practise social distancing and wear a mask when that isn't possible.