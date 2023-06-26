CJAY 92 Nickelback contest winner joins band live on stage in Calgary

It's not a "credit card that's got no limit", but Calgary Nickelback fan Mo got the chance of a lifetime to meet the band and sing on stage with them at the Saddledome.

He was the winner of CJAY 92’s Makes You A Rockstar contest, a competition where contestants tested their Nickelback lyric knowledge.

On June 25 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, he got his chance to climb up on stage and sing the hit, “Rockstar” with Canada's newest music hall of famers.

(Supplied/Nickelback)

