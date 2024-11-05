Clark Bishop named second captain in Wranglers franchise history

Calgary Wranglers forward Clark Bishop got the news on Tuesday morning.

He's been named the second captain in team history.

The 28-year-old from St. John's, N.L., says it's an honour to wear the "C".

"I've always said I've been a lead-by-example kind of leader," he said.

"I'll speak up when I need to, but other than that, I just go about my everyday routine."

Bishop succeeds Brett Sutter, who is now an assistant coach with the club.

It was Sutter who handed the captaincy over to Bishop in a video the team posted on Tuesday morning.

Bishop says getting it from Sutter was special.

"To get that from him, he's so respected in the hockey world," Bishop said.

"He's been a captain everywhere he's gone, and every guy in the locker room looks up to him. To receive that captaincy from him and for him to announce it for me was something pretty special."

Big part of successful season start

The Wranglers have started the season with a 9-1 record, and Bishop has been a big part of that success.

He has four game-winning goals and has six goals and three assists on the season.

Head coach Trent Cull says selecting him as captain was a no-brainer.

Wasn't a hard decision

"It was an easy decision," Cull said.

"Really good guy, and I got to know him a little bit last year, obviously. But also his start to the year, how he's been in training camp, his pre-season games for Calgary and then just the way he's played for us to start the year, it just really made the easy decision."

Right choice for the job

Defenceman Jarred Tinordi was named one of the alternate captains.

He says Bishop was definitely the right choice for the job.

"He has a great command in the room, and I think a lot of guys really look up to him on and off the ice," he said.

"When I got here, I could sense that from him. He has natural leadership abilities and qualities about him, so we're all really happy for him."

Forward Alex Gallant is another one of the alternate captains.

He spent some time with Bishop in the off-season and had a feeling he would get the job.

"You know this summer when we found out that Suttsy (Sutter) was retiring, and I looked at him and said, 'How are you doing, captain?' You just know that he's the kind of guy and the right guy for that job."

The other alternate captains are forwards Jakob Pelletier and Dryden Hunt.

The Wranglers will try to make it 10 in a row as they face off against the Bakersfield Condors at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.