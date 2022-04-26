Classic Agatha Christie mystery, Edgar Allan Poe musical set to return to Vertigo stage in 2022-23 season

Vertigo Mystery Theatre's 2022-23 season features a classic, a Hollywood twist, a West End hit about a legendary Baltimore writer that started out in Edmonton, a thriller that became a catch phrase and a world premiere by a Calgary playwright.

The popular mystery theatre released its roster of next season's shows Tuesday, a season that features both the return of the legendary Agatha Christie, whose work will be represented by Murder on the Orient Express (Nov. 12 – Dec. 17), and The Extractionist (Jan. 28-Feb.26) a world premiere presentation by Calgary's Michaela Jeffrey.

In desperate times, what would you be capable of?https://t.co/vuc7L8ea2B pic.twitter.com/w1VhAk6eBy — Vertigo Theatre (@Vertigotheatre) April 26, 2022

The season opens with Misery, a theatrical adaptation of the film written by William Goldman from a novel by Stephen King, which runs Sept. 10 to Oct. 15.

Gaslight, by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, runs from March 18 to April 16, and the season closes with Catalyst Theatre's Nevermore, the Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe, which runs May 6 to June 4.

Nevermore, a haunting musical with music and book by Jonathan Christenson, is making a return visit to Vertigo. The Edmonton show was an international hit, produced in both London and Off-Broadway in New York, and won lavish praise from critics around the world for its style and Christenson's musical score.

“We are thrilled to offer a season to our dedicated patrons and artistic community that honours both the roots of the mystery genre and the new sub-genres we are seeing in 2022," said Vertigo Theatre Interim Artistic Producer Kathryn Smith. "This season was selected alongside departing artistic director Craig Hall with the intent to thrill and excite. With classic names, a world premiere, a cutting adaptation, and even a haunting musical, there is sure to be something for everyone in our 22/23 season.”

Meanwhile, Vertigo is about to open the final production of its 2021-22 season: A theatrical adaptation of the popular board game Clue, which begins previews May 7 and opens May 12.