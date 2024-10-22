CALGARY
Calgary

    • Classic Albums Live bringing 'Led Zeppelin II' show to Calgary

    Nick Walsh is one of the key vocalists with Classic Albums Live, which will present Led Zeppelin II in its entirety at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24.

    One week, Walsh performs David Bowie note for note. The next, he could be Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin or even Freddie Mercury from Queen.

    “We kind of feel that we’re the curator of this music. We’re keeping it alive in its proper form,” Walsh said during an interview with CTV News.

    Walsh is also the general manager of Classic Albums Live, a Canadian company founded in 2003.

    He says it’s “moving the needle a little bit” toward less of a Baby Boomer or Generation X demographic by incorporating albums like Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet.

    When that show debuts next year, Walsh will once again test his vocal chops by singing Jon Bon Jovi’s role.

