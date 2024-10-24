'Clearly targets the livestock industry': Alberta's beef with federal pandemic bill

Alberta's government and meat producers worry a bill about preventing and preparing for future pandemics could be harmful to the agriculture industry.

"While we support the overall objective of Bill C-293, we have significant concerns in its current form," said Doug Roxburgh, Alberta Beef Producers vice-chair.

"Bill C-293 clearly targets the livestock industry," said Sandra Spruit, Alberta Pork board member.

Bill C-293 is a private member's bill about pandemic prevention and preparedness, but some worry it targets farmers and ranchers and think it might suggest phasing out the livestock and meat sector.

"These proposed changes could devastate the ag industry and gave huge negative consequences on producers, processors and our entire provincial economy," said RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.

"There are no clear objectives. The language in this is extremely dangerous."

The bill talks about:

Reducing the risk of antimicrobial resistance;

Regulating industrial animal agriculture;

Promoting the production of alternative proteins; and

Phasing out activities that involve high-risk species.

"Activities that are unreasonably risky, and what I had in mind there was mink farming. B.C. has phased that out," said Nate Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP.

Erskine-Smith introduced the bill in 2022.

He says the intent is not to end animal agriculture but to ensure future governments take pandemic prevention and preparedness seriously.

"Experts will tell you global travel is an infectious disease risk, too. No one in their right mind is talking about ending global travel or animal agriculture. It's about managing and reducing risks within these important sectors," Erskine-Smith said.

The bill says the framework would be determined after consultation with the federal ministers and provincial governments, but Alberta's government is concerned about the wording.

"The loose language is open to dangerous interpretation and misuse," said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health.

She says some issues targeted with this bill are already covered under other legislature.

Producers agree.

"These clauses have the potential to cause significant destruction to our industry and Canadian food security," Roxburgh said.

"We are asking Senate that this is amended so farmers don't take unnecessary risks and restrictions," said David Hyink, Alberta Chicken Producers chair.

Erskine-Smith says he has always been open to amendments and wonders about the timing of the province's announcement ahead of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership review.

"Partisan politics and leadership races and leadership reviews don't always allow us to get to this place, but I hope we get to a place that is more thoughtful to say how do we as a country put our best foot forward in managing risks while yes, protecting important economic sectors like animal agriculture," Erskine-Smith said.

Bill C-293 entered second reading in the Senate on Oct. 22.

This phase usually sends the bill to a committee for study before deciding whether or not to proceed.

"It is critical Alberta farm families can continue operating without unnecessary restrictions while assuring Canada remains well-prepared for future pandemics," Hyink said.