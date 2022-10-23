Climate Changed: First Nation balances western science with traditional knowledge

Alvin First Rider, an environmental technician with Blood Tribe land management, works to build a beaver dam analog in a dry creek bed on the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta as part of work to protect grasslands and watersheds near Stand Off, Alta., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Jeff McIntosh Alvin First Rider, an environmental technician with Blood Tribe land management, works to build a beaver dam analog in a dry creek bed on the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta as part of work to protect grasslands and watersheds near Stand Off, Alta., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina