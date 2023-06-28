Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke

A climate protest outside the office of MP George Chahal was one of 32 events held across the country to mark a national day of action on the climate crisis. A climate protest outside the office of MP George Chahal was one of 32 events held across the country to mark a national day of action on the climate crisis.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina