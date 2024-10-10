Climbing back into above-seasonal temperatures for the long weekend

It was a nice but slightly below-seasonal day for Calgary, with the city hitting a high of 12 C on Thursday, but there was still an abundance of sunshine to bring out those beautiful fall colours.

Speaking of colours, the aurora could once again be visible over the Alberta sky on Thursday night, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasting a geomagnetic storm of G4 strength approaching Earth's upper atmosphere.

That storm strength can allow for a very vivid aurora, which has already been seen over the United Kingdom and along Canada's east coast.

Clear conditions heading into Friday, but some northwesterly winds at 20 to 40 km/h will usher in some clouds in the afternoon and keep our temperatures relatively unchanged from Thursday, with an expected high of 14 C.

An incoming upper ridge of high pressure will start to really warm Alberta up by the back half of the long weekend just in time for Thanksgiving, with highs climbing into the high 20s for Sunday and Monday.