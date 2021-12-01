Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in relation to Stoney Nakoda fire

CALGARY -

Cochrane RCMP is seeking public assistance to learn more about a recent house fire.

The incident took place Nov. 25, when Cochrane RCMP received a complaint about a fire at a house on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. Despite the best efforts of fire crews, the home was a total loss.

Following an investigation, Cochrane RCMP believe the origins of the fire are suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire or the individuals involved are asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or local police.

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.