Cold front for Calgary Wednesday brings wind, possible showers

With our overnight temperature dropping steadily, many Calgarians will wake up to smokier weather today. The layer of haze that settles in will likely stick around for a portion of the day, with the Firesmoke model projecting a clear-out later this afternoon as part of a wind setup from the north, and the return of wildfire smoke again this evening. The current Air Quality Health Index rating for parts of Calgary is between a 3-4, and south of Calgary, near Okotoks, it's closer to a 7.

That wind setup, in question, is a cold front. At this time, the expectation from this frontal passage is a mid-to-late afternoon drop in temperature, an increase in winds to the mid 40 kilometre per hour range, and a slight chance from this for showers or even an isolated thundershower to develop. The potential for this is quite low, but non-zero. The cold air mass pushing through will elevate much of our surface smoke.

Once the frontal passage clears, we hit the ridge's entrance-region:

Airmass bringing cooler temps to Alberta.

Following those red arrows, we see our airmass getting pulled down from the north and cascading over southern Alberta for a few days, producing temperatures we haven't seen the likes of since early June. Sweater weather. A good, warm beverage will be perfect leading toward the weekend. Spice it however you like.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers low 10 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, chance of p.m. showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: overnight rain, low 8 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Tara took this sunset pic the other day at Dinosaur Provincial Park; it's too good not to share. Thanks, Tara, and to everyone for sending pics by – we love to see them!

Viewer Tara's photo of a sunset in Dinosaur Provincial Park.

