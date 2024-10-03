Cold start will give way to a warmer afternoon on Friday

Friday will be a warmer day but expect a cold start once again.

Just 2 C at 8 a.m.

The clouds should clear throughout the morning.

In the afternoon, mainly sunny with a high of 19 C but gusty – up to 40 km/h.

Much stronger gusts are likely in many other communities in southern Alberta for Friday.

For the weekend, expect sunshine with cloudy periods and highs of 16 C.

Monday to Wednesday next week should have highs in the 20s!