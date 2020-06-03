Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

The six-foot-one, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga was a defensive captain last season for the Cowboys. He had 105 tackles - 15.5 for a loss - five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a junior, capturing the Leslie O'Neal awards as the team's defensive MVP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.