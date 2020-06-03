Advertisement
College football star from Calgary contracts novel coronavirus while protesting stateside
Undated image of Calgaryian Amen Ogbongbemiga, linebacker for the OSU Cowboys, who contracted the novel coronavirus (Twitter)
Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
The six-foot-one, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga was a defensive captain last season for the Cowboys. He had 105 tackles - 15.5 for a loss - five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a junior, capturing the Leslie O'Neal awards as the team's defensive MVP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.