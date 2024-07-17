Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3

CALGARY
    A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.

    The incident happened Tuesday evening. Mounties sent word to media shortly after 8 p.m.

    By that point, Crowsnest Pass RCMP and other first responders were on scene at Highway 3 and Range Road 25.

    As of 9 p.m., eastbound traffic was being rerouted to Highway 507 through Pincher Creek. Also as of 9 p.m., westbound traffic was being rerouted to Highway 6 and then onto Highway 507.

    Mounties were asking motorists to avoid the area entirely if possible.

    No further details about the collision were made available by the RCMP at the time of this writing.

