Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill

Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

A release issued just before 5 p.m. said traffic was at a stand still and will be for some time while vehicles are removed from roads.

RCMP are recommending drivers stay off roads and at home if possible, or choose an alternate route.

An EMS spokesperson said calls about the incident started at 3:45 p.m. Banff and Canmore EMS units were dispatched to the scene.

2 people were transported to hospital in Canmore in stable condition Thursday. (Photo courtesy Jakub Vytrisal)

Two patients have been transported to Canmore Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

EMS say they believe up to 20 vehicles are involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.