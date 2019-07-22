Members of the community introduced a colourful new look to Stephen Ave today, as rainbow pride and trans pride flags were officially commissioned.

In front of a large crowd at Centre Street and Stephen Ave, the ceremony was hailed as a historic and progressive shift for Calgary.

The flags, painted directly on the pavement, will remain a permanent fixture of Stephen Ave.

"The permanence of them is a marker," explained Shone Thistle, Calgary Pride board president. "It tells our children and it tells the community that this is how far we’ve come and we’re not going back."

"A temporary crosswalk doesn’t do that but a permanent crosswalk says this is where we are and this is where we move forward from."

The painted flags are the culmination of two years of planning and work by Zoom Painting, the company that assumed all costs related to the project.

"It’s just important to show that we’re all connected and accepting of who people are, and that they can be their authentic selves," said Kyle Friedman, CEO of Zoom Painting.

Speaking on the choice of location, Friedman said it was ideal for showcasing unity in Calgary.

"It’s an iconic area, it’s the age of Instagram, of foot traffic, and we knew that this place would get a lot of photos and a lot of support and be able to really show to the people."

Zoom Painting has also budgeted for annual upkeep, ensuring the flags are maintained and polished at least once a year.

Addressing the potential backlash or vandalism to the flags, Thistle spoke to the value of communication. "I think that people who still struggle with creating a sense of belonging for the LGBTQ and sexual diverse community, that comes from a place of fear."

"Curiosity and actually having conversations with your neighbours and friends will help to get you over that hurdle. We’re all here together."

Plans have been made for the flags to remain in place for at least the next 10 years.