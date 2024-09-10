CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Come From Away' actor meets the woman she portrays

    Share

    "It was fate," says Come From Away actor Addison Garner on meeting the woman she portrays in the play.

    "We met in the Dallas airport, of all places, waiting for an American Airlines plane," Garner says of meeting Beverly Bass, the pilot whose 9/11 experience in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, is part of the basis of the Tony Award-winning play.

    "She was just as sweet as you can imagine, so gracious and thankful that we're still telling this story."

    Garner is originally from Alabama and acknowledges Come From Away's place in Canadian culture.

    "I feel like when we're in Canada with this show, you all have such a sense of pride and you're so proud of your people and your community," she says.

    Come From Away runs from Sept. 17 to 22 at the Jubilee Auditorium.

