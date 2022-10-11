Comedian Jim Gaffigan to hit Calgary, Edmonton on new 'Pale Dark' tour

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be performing three shows in Alberta this winter as he travels across the world on his Pale Dark tour.

Gaffigan, known for his deadpan and sarcastic delivery, will visit Calgary on Jan. 12, 2023 for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The following two nights, Jan 13 and 14, he will perform in Edmonton at the Winspear Centre at 7 p.m.

Gaffigan has been nominated for six Grammy awards for best comedy album.

His most recent comedy special, Comedy Monster, was released in December 2021 and is his sixth special available on Netflix following King Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe, Obsessed and Cinco.

Tickets for Gaffigan's Calgary performance go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for his Edmonton performances go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 through the Winspear Centre website.