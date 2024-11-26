Richard Pootmans stepping down from Calgary city council effective immediately

Calgary's Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans is stepping down from city council, effective immediately.

During a council meeting Tuesday, Pootmans said he is resigning from council for personal and family reasons.

Pootmans was elected as councillor for Ward 6 in the 2021 municipal election.

He had previously served as the representative for the area over two terms from 2010-2017.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Pootmans' kindness left a lasting impact on the city and he will be missed.

"Councillor Pootmans made incredible contributions to this city," Gondek said.

"He is one of the kindest people that you will meet in a role like this. He was compassionate. He was very dedicated to his work and I'll miss working with him."

Others on council also spoke of what Pootmans means to them.

"I think we were all surprised," said Ward 8 Councillor Courtney Walcott.

"Councillor Pootmans was loved on this council, and this is a sad day for all of us."

Walcott noted everyone brings up Pootmans' humility and kindness.

"The fact that that's the impression he left on all of us when we are all fighting with each other all the time, I think just really describes that Pootmans was different from the rest of us," he said.

"There is no one kinder on council, and he will be missed."

"What I found with Councillor Pootmans is he's just genuinely interested in you as a person," said Ward 12 Councillor Evan Spencer.

"He cared about his colleagues. He called the best out of them consistently. ... He's just one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. I'm really going to miss him a lot."

Gondek said Ward 6 residents will still be represented during the transition.

She noted a byelection is not needed if it's less than a year before the next election and that it's likely others on council will cover Ward 6 for now.

She said further details are being finalized and will be shared with residents soon.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Jordan Kanygin