CALGARY -- The council compensation review committee will meet for a second time Tuesday.

The five-person panel, chaired by Scarlett Crockatt, will look at council’s salary, pensions and benefits pay.

Calgary city councillors each make $113,325.63 annually while the mayor’s salary is set at $200,586.40 as of January 1st.

In 2017, the panel recommended to council that the mayors salary be slashed, something council voted in favour of.

Ross McDougall co-chairs the committee, while Paula Breeze, Doris Hall and Evie Zhao make up the rest of it. The panel plans to meet monthly and are expected to present their recommendations to council by the end of the year.