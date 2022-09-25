Community of Riverbend turns 40, throws a neighbourhood party

A southeast Calgary community celebrated a milestone Saturday.

The Riverbend Community Association celebrated its 35th anniversary and the community's 40th and hundreds of Calgarians showed up to enjoy food, music and entertainment.

The president of the association said Riverbend has grown over the past four decades into one of the city's hidden gems, and will keep on expanding.

"We are building a new all-season rink," said community association president Olga Maciejewski. "And we are opening a bike rack, so we want a community centre that's located centrally to be the hub of community activity."

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.