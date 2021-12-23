'Complete again': Calgary father, daughter reunited after alleged overseas abduction

Justin Coutts has been reunited with his eight-year-old daughter Teaghan after almost six months apart.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for the Calgary girl's grandparents after they left for Turkey in July.

Louanne Bass-Hassan and Mostafa Hassan, Teaghan's maternal grandparents, had been co-parenting Teaghan after her mother died.

But when they extended a planned vacation to Ontario, Coutts phoned law enforcement.

In September, he jumped on a plane to Turkey after learning the trio was in Istanbul.

But after months of searching and working with law enforcement, he tells CTV News his optimism was dwindling.

Last week, he received life-changing news.

"It was a huge shock," Coutts said. "I had no contact, no hearing from anybody for six months, and then just all of a sudden I got a letter saying that (Turkish law enforcement has) made contact (with Teaghan's grandparents) and they're wanting to discuss a peaceful resolution of this whole situation."

He believes the promise of a peaceful resolution led the Hassans to play ball. And so, after lengthy lawyer meetings and extended contact, there was a tearful reunion.

"I saw her and I instantly broke down," Coutts said. "She started running and ran straight into my arms and it was the best feeling I could have in my entire life."

Teaghan is now safe with Coutts in an Ankara hotel. The duo is working with the Canadian embassy to gather the correct documents for an emergency passport, which would allow Teagan to take a one-way trip back to Calgary.

"I feel complete again," Coutts said, hugging his daughter. "I was able to wake up and roll over and kiss my daughter and wake her up and make her breakfast like I always have. It made me feel like I was a dad all over again."

Charges are pending against the Hassans in Canada, but no extradition has been ordered.

"On July 8, 2021, Teaghan was abducted by her grandparents and taken to Turkey without her father's permission and contrary to a Court Order," a statement from local law enforcement reads. "The Calgary Police Service will continue to work with several national and international agencies to hold the girl’s grandparents accountable."

Coutts says he can't wait to get home and put the ordeal behind him.

"I promised her a long time ago that if anything ever happened to her – and unfortunately it did – that daddy would come find you."