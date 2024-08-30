'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death

There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, was killed in a crash along with his brother Matthew.

At 8:19 p.m. Thursday, New Jersey state troopers responded to the scene of a crash on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, involving two cyclists.

The cyclists, identified as Johnny and Matthew, were headed north while three vehicles – a sedan, SUV and Jeep Grand Cherokee – were heading down the road in the same direction.

Officials said Sean M. Higgins, 43, the driver of the Jeep, attempted to pass the two slower moving vehicles.

While Higgins was passing the two vehicles, the SUV moved out to the middle of the road for the cyclists, causing Higgins to move back into the northbound lane.

"Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedalcyclists sustained fatal injuries," police said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Johnny and Matthew, both New Jersey natives, were expected to attend their sister Katie's wedding in Gloucester City, N.J., on Friday.

The Calgary Flames posted about the Gaudreau's death on Friday morning, saying the team's "hearts are broken by this devastating loss."

"It's with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau," the team said.

"Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary."

In a further statement to CTV News, the Flames' organization said it feels immense pain for Gaudreau's family at this time.

"Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Calgary Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow," the statement said.

"You are in our thoughts and prayers."

Flames' centre Blake Coleman posted a photo of Gaudreau on X on Friday, sharing his shock at the passing.

"Completely gutted," Coleman said. "The world just lost one of the best."

Gaudreau's loss was also felt outside the hockey world, with messages of condolence coming in from Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

"Johnny was an incredible talent blessing Flames fans with so many iconic memories; but even more profound was his dedication and service in the community which left a lasting impact on so many," Smith said.

Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney also shared a statement mourning Gaudreau's death.

"Johnny was simply magical on the ice. I cannot remember another player with such skating skill and such mastery of the game, and yet with a gentle demeanor and humility that made him an instant fan favourite.

"On behalf of everyone at Tsuut’ina, I wish God’s peace to his entire beloved family. Johnny will live on in our hearts."

'It's a really tough day'

'Tad Milmine, founder of Bullying Ends Here, a national anti-bullying organization, worked extensively with Gaudreau while he was in Calgary.

He told CTV News he met him through his work with the Flames organization as a police officer.

"It feels forever ago now because it was even before he was a superstar in Calgary," Milmine said, adding that Gaudreau went on a ride-along with him.

"We spoke a lot about life, what it's like for people who are struggling on the streets of Calgary, what it's like to be a police officer, what the challenges are that are there."

Milmine said during that conversation, he told Gaudreau about his work with an anti-bullying program and Gaudreau was very interested in becoming involved.

"He said, 'I would love to do this but I can't because of who I am.' I told him I understand, but the fact that you even thought of it, that says a lot."

Gaudreau then offered Milmine to bring his little brother to the Calgary Flames dressing room after their next game, a gesture that resonated with him forever.

"To know that he did that for my little brother who at the time was about 14 or 15 years old, and he literally walked into the stands and got us and brought us back.

"That's when the relationship developed."

Over the coming years, Milmine said Gaudreau "realized he had something he could give" and that's when he became the ambassador for Bullying Ends Here.

"He loved it. He would do anything to help us raise money. He would do anything to put a smile on a young person's face."

That connection continued even when Gaudreau left Calgary to play for the Blue Jackets, Milmine said.

"He was still our ambassador and started sending us Columbus signed materials."

Milmine says Gaudreau's death will leave a very large hole in his organization.

"It's a really tough day when you lose somebody who was giving back so much.

"We just had a genuine friendship and it's a real, real loss."

Gaudreau began career with the Flames

Gaudreau, 31, was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 in the fourth round of the entry draft.

He was signed to a three-year entry level contract with the team in 2014, playing one game in the 2013-14 season where he scored his first NHL goal.

Gaudreau went on to play eight seasons with the team, scoring more than 200 goals and 600 points.

In 2017, he won the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the player who “exhibits the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Gaudreau finished with a career-high 115 points with the Flames in 2021-22, tied for second in the NHL.

In 2022, he signed a seven-year $68.25-million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he has played for the last two seasons.

He finished last season with 12 goals and 48 assists.

In a statement Friday morning, the Blue Jackets said the team is "shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy."

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, their parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

Police say Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and is charged with two counts of death by auto.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)