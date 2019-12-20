CALGARY -- A fire in a Bankview condominium shut down 14th Avenue traffic early Friday evening.

Flames and black smoke were visible out of a four or five story condo building. According to a Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief, the fire started on the fifth floor.

The fourth and fifth floors of the building were evacuated, and, according to a spokesperson at the Calgary Fire Department, the entire building may be evacuated.

A second alarm was called, due to the size of the building and streets in the area were blocked off, disrupting rush hour traffic.

There have been no injuries reported so far, although building resident Eric Stuppard said his cat was stuck inside his condo, which is below the floor that was on fire.

Stuppard was taking a nap when his wife woke him to tell him she saw black smoke billowing outside the building.

Although no alarms went off, Stuppard said people were evacuating in an orderly manner.

"People seemed generally aware," he said. "They were already going out of the building."

Stuppard said one elderly woman was evacuating down the stairs, using crutches, so he tried to help her down.

"It was chaos," he said. "The lady was really frightened."

Stuppard said he figured his cat would be OK, because he thought the smoke was confined to the floors where the fire was burning.

Fire Department media spokesperson Carol Henke said the fire department would love to hear from anyone with any information about the fire.

"Anyone who saw something before we arrived, that would be helpful," Henke said.

This is a developing story