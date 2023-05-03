'Connection is the opposite of addiction': Powwow in Bowness seeks to create sense of belonging, community
Agencies helping people struggling with addiction are joining together to host a powwow in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness.
Organizers say the Saturday event is a chance for people to learn about what services are offered and have clients feel a sense of belonging.
"Being called All Relations Healing Powwow is that we see the healing for the people that are coming," said Marsha Hanson, Pekewe elder and the Indigenous co-ordinator at Closer to Home and Simon House.
"Also for the land that we are on, to bring people together, whether Indigenous or non-Indigenous."
Hanson knows first-hand what clients are experiencing when they're battling addiction.
Now, she uses her learned experience to help others.
"They're very broken. They don't see a way forward. They believe that they can't recover and a lot of them are filled with shame," she said.
"I focus on their trauma. I focus on their healing. I think one of the biggest things is that they know that everyone matters, everybody has a purpose, no matter what's happened in your life, that you can move forward and that you can become the person that creator has made you to be."
Hanson says the two agencies partner with the Calgary Police Service and the planned inaugural powwow is a way for them to share the successes with the community where they're located.
"If you need to talk to someone, (if) you need to feel closer to your culture, please come, please join us, we're there to help," she said.
"I think that it will help heal our city and bring our city closer together. I think that we are going to see new healing on the land where people are going to start seeing each other not as the colour but as a person."
Kerry Gladu (Shaganappi) is a former addict who is now the director of Indigenous relations and client services at Simon House.
He's been clean for a dozen years and has worked hard to help others recover through various programs at the facility.
"We're now recognized as a trusted place in the Indigenous community where we get referrals from First Nations bands. We consult with elders," he said.
"We're very blessed to work with Closer to Home and Marsha."
One of the newest programs at Simon House is the Indigenous Family Reunification Program, which partners with other agencies and began in 2021.
"We bring the father into treatment and the mother into another treatment centre," he said.
"And the children at the same time and we heal them together as they go through. It's very unique."
Gladu (Shaganappi) is excited about sharing Simon House's 40 years of history in the community at the powwow.
"We'll be standing there with open arms and welcome anybody," he said.
"It's not if you're just Indigenous. It's for everybody, for the community (to) come on down, enjoy some food enjoy some dances, you know, meet some people, socialize get some support, learn about new things.
"Connection is the opposite of addiction."
Learn more about the event, which takes place May 6, at https://www.simonhouse.com/events.
