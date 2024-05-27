Construction begins on Calgary compost facility expansion

The city’s compost facility will be breaking ground on an expansion Monday morning.

The facility is one of the largest of its kind in Canada and currently processes upwards of 145,500 metric tonnes of residential food and yard waste, and dewatered biosolids every year.

The expansion will provide an additional 60,000 tonnes per year of capacity.

It will also include an anaerobic digestion module that will turn food and yard waste into renewable natural gas.

Officials say the success of Calgary's organic waste program is based on the commitment of residents.

"With our city rapidly growing along with Calgarians’ desire to compost, this expansion ensures our city remains at the forefront of sustainable waste management practices," said Tanner Fellinger, manager of process infrastructure delivery with the city.

"The composting facility expansion is a testament to Calgary’s innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"As we enhance our waste management capabilities and integrate cutting-edge technologies, we are propelling Calgary towards a greener future and reinforcing our role as a leader in this field."

Construction on the expansion is expected to be complete by late 2025, according to the city.

More information on Calgary's composting program can be found online.