Construction worker dead after being hit by work truck in Airdrie
A construction worker was killed Wednesday, October 2 after being struck by a truck in an Airdrie neighbourhood
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:18PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:17AM MDT
CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP say a person found in the southwest part of the community died as a result of a workplace accident.
RCMP confirm a 38-year-old Calgary man died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a work truck. According to RCMP, the man had been working on a storm drain at the time of the fatal incident.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
A resident who lives across the street from where the incident occurred told CTV News that he saw a person under the front tire of the driver's side of an automobile.
Occupational Health and Safety officials have been contacted and are working alongside RCMP in the investigation.