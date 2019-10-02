CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP say a person found in the southwest part of the community died as a result of a workplace accident.

RCMP confirm a 38-year-old Calgary man died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a work truck. According to RCMP, the man had been working on a storm drain at the time of the fatal incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A resident who lives across the street from where the incident occurred told CTV News that he saw a person under the front tire of the driver's side of an automobile.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been contacted and are working alongside RCMP in the investigation.