Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing

Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Tuesday.

The company that owns the Glenmore Landing shopping complex, RioCan, purchased several plots of adjacent parkland from the city earlier this year.

It's now looking to build six large mixed-use towers on the land for a total of 1,165 new residential units.

On Tuesday, a public hearing will be held to debate the rezoning of the lands to allow for construction.

The potential redevelopment, however, is drawing a criticism from those who live near it.

The Palliser-Bayview-Pumphill Community Association said it's concerned about how the development will impact traffic, parking and infrastructure in the area.

It is also worried about environmental risks due to its proximity to the reservoir.

The association says it canvassed residents living there and found 90 per cent of the people they spoke to are against the development.

It's also very concerned over what it said was RioCan's plan to eventually build 15 towers at the site.

While construction would likely be more than a decade down the road, the community association said there hasn't been enough public consultation on the design and planning.

The group has been advocating for those who live in the area to sign up to speak to council for Tuesday's hearing to voice their issues.

Area resident Milton Bogoch said the idea is a "catastrophe."

"I can't believe, first of all, that the owners would have the gall to this neighbourhood-busting move to put all of these buildings with people here. The second thing I can't believe, even more so, is that the city wants it, encourages it and is making it happen.

"It's going to destroy our neighbourhood and I don't see who will benefit."

Some residents, like Peter Graham, approve of the idea of multi-use buildings and more housing and people need to look at every perspective on the issue.

"We have to densify because it's costing the city a lot to move into these new areas."

When asked about the first six buildings, Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner told CTV News city administration has carefully reviewed environmental and traffic concerns, and found nothing that supports stopping the development.

She says there are plans for traffic flow improvements in the area and the building heights have also been adjusted to minimize their shadows.

Penner added providing housing types across multiple locations is important as the city grows, noting the land is near transit, shopping and parks.

The council meeting begins at 9:30 a.m., but the public hearing will shift depending on how it progresses.