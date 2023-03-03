Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
Christopher Ward Dunlop was arrested on Feb. 15, police say, one day before investigators located the body of 58-year-old Judy Maerz in the Deerfoot Athletic Park.
Police say Dunlop and Maerz had recently met and Dunlop now faces a second-degree murder charge in her death.
Police confirm Dunlop was previously convicted and jailed for killing another woman in 2009.
Laura Furlan's body was found near Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sept. 7, 2009. Police said at the time she'd been reported missing by family members a couple weeks earlier.
Following a lengthy investigation, Dunlop was arrested in 2012 and charged with manslaughter and committing an indignity to a human body.
Those charges were upgraded to first-degree murder but, ultimately, Dunlop was sentenced to 13 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing Furlan.
PLEA DEAL INFLUENCED CASE
Doug King, a justice professor at Mount Royal University, says the Crown had offered Dunlop a plea deal in the original proceedings.
"During the trial, a plea deal was accepted by both the Crown and defence counsel to move it out of first-degree murder to a manslaughter conviction," he told CTV News on Friday.
King says Dunlop still received a "fairly significant" term in prison for killing Furlan, but, since he was in police custody for three years prior to his trial, that sentence was reduced.
"He was in (the Calgary Remand Centre) for that," he said. "The judge did what judges have to do, which is give him credit for time served."
He says Dunlop's 11-year sentence for manslaughter was cut down by about six years for that.
'FRUSTRATION, ANGER AND HORROR'
While some may believe that Dunlop was released too early, King says those concerns are understandable.
"The frustration, the anger and the horror of what has happened is valid in the sense of it's hard for people to understand someone who's been involved in taking someone's life earlier gets out and does it again," he said.
But that doesn't mean the judge in Dunlop's original trial did anything wrong, King says.
"I was reading over the original decision in 2015 and it's a really well-reasoned decision, using precedent, similar-fact cases, arriving at a decision of 11 years for a manslaughter conviction."
King says at that time, there was nothing to indicate that the sentence was unusual and it was even in "the higher range" of manslaughter convictions.
Laura Furlan's body was discovered by a man walking his dog in Fish Creek Park on September 7, 2009.
CASE HIGHLIGHTS RECIDIVISM
Canada's reoffending rate of individuals coming out of the federal system is about 10 per cent, King says, but the possibility of that person to commit a violent crime is much lower.
"The recidivism/reoffending rate of someone getting out, committing a violence offence is two-in-1,000," King said.
"But that's no relief to the families who've lost a loved one and a community that's reeling from what sounds like an absolutely horrible crime."
Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show Dunlop was pre-approved for statutory release in December 2019, and completed his sentence on June 3, 2022.
A risk assessment at the time suggested Dunlop had a low to moderate risk to reoffend.
“It is reported you took full responsibility for your offences,” said a pre-release report. “It appears that you have the motivation for continuing to maintain necessary behavioural changes to help with lowering your risk.
“The clinician reported you admitted that a significant risk factor for yourself would be feelings of rejection or being used.”
His release conditions included not consuming alcohol and not being in contact with the victim's family.
However, no matter what Dunlop's previous crimes were, King says the justice system must be allowed to do its job.
"We'll still have to hold to the tenet of innocent until proven guilty – we have to do that. That's the way our system works, we must do that."
Dunlop is expected to appear in court on March 6.
(With files from Austin Lee, Mark Villani and the Canadian Press)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.
'They're going to exploit it': U.S. border chief on increased illegal crossings at U.S.-Canada border
Increased illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. have not reached a crisis yet, but collaboration between the two countries' border patrols can always be improved, according to the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who spoke with CTV National News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
Edmonton
-
Correctional officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
'I tried to make the team different': Oilers GM discusses Barrie for Ekholm, Bjugstad trades
The Edmonton Oilers didn't make any roster moves on NHL's deadline day after three trades earlier this week.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver
The late blast of wintry weather in Metro Vancouver may not be over just yet, as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.
-
Avalanche danger rating increased to 'high' in parts of Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon
The avalanche danger rating has been increased to "high" in parts of the Fraser Valley and in the Fraser Canyon, days after a slide on the other side of the province killed three German tourists.
-
1 person killed in single-vehicle collision on Delta highway
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Delta early Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Rollover crash closes southbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway
Emergency responders closed the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Friday.
-
B.C. judge awards patient $180K after 'traumatic' eye surgery
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded more than $180,000 to a man who suffered extreme pain, vision loss and facial disfigurement following a "traumatic" eye surgery.
-
'Could have resulted in tragedy': RCMP say woman was impaired while speeding on Pat Bay Highway
The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say a driver was allegedly impaired and did not have a valid licence when she was spotted speeding excessively on the Patricia Bay highway last month.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto braces for up to 30 cm of snow in what could be biggest storm of the season
A winter storm anticipated to bring Toronto's biggest snowfall of the season is threatening to dump up to 30 cm of snow Friday evening. Follow along for live updates.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Nearly 25 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled ahead of winter storm
Nearly a quarter of all flights at Pearson Airport Friday have been cancelled as Toronto braces for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Video shows man seemingly unaffected by taser in Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Kitchener
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Tiny Waterloo robot takes inspiration from geckos and inchworms
A team from the University of Waterloo (UW) has developed a tiny robot inspired by geckos and inchworms that may one day be used for surgeries.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple opens home and hearts to nieces and nephews after tragedy
When Krinda Caron heard of an unimaginable tragedy striking her family, she and her fiancé didn’t hesitate to step up and open their hearts and home.
-
Family's lawsuit seeks more than $1M in Saskatoon nightclub death
The family of a woman who died following an altercation in a Saskatoon nightclub has launched a lawsuit against the woman accused in her death, as well as the owners of the bar where she died and a person who allegedly filmed her final moments and later shared the video online.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating suspected homicide in Battleford
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside a home that was destroyed by a fire in Battleford.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Day 3 of search for missing plane in northern Ontario
Massive resources have been deployed in northern Ontario as the search continues for a commercial plane and its two occupants that went missing in a remote area earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg-based pea protein plant goes into receivership
The company behind a pea protein processing plant in Winnipeg has gone into receivership less than three years after receiving millions of dollars from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police
One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.
-
Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers to be awarded 2025 Grey Cup game
The Grey Cup game is returning to Winnipeg. According to a source, the league will award the 2025 Grey Cup to the Manitoba capital later this month.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services
Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).
-
Unclaimed $250,000 Regina lotto ticket set to expire
An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.