CALGARY -- Christian Ouellette, who is currently serving a life sentence, received a three-year sentence Thursday after admitting to stabbing a fellow inmate in a cell at the Calgary Remand Centre last year.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in the March 9, 2019 attack that sent Abdirahman Ibrahim to the Foothills Medical Centre with stab wounds to his face.

Ouellette was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder earlier this year in the fatal daylight shooting of Colin Reitberger and Anees Amr in the crowded parking lot of a southeast Real Canadian Superstore in the spring of 2017.

The aggravated assault sentence will be served concurrent to the life sentence with no chance of parole for 40 years that Ouellette received for the murder convictions.