CALGARY
Calgary

    • Convicted sex offender arrested in Calgary

    James Alexander Parent, 65, who was wanted by Calgary police in connection with violating a court order and missing a court appearance, was arrested Friday. (Supplied) James Alexander Parent, 65, who was wanted by Calgary police in connection with violating a court order and missing a court appearance, was arrested Friday. (Supplied)

    A convicted sex offender wanted on Alberta-wide warrants was arrested Friday.

    Calgary police issued a media release late Friday afternoon announcing they’d arrested 65-year-old James Alexander Parent.

    He was wanted for failing to comply with a court order and failing to show up in the court.

    The warrants were connected to a previous conviction for sexually-motivated offences.

    Parent had served time for a violent sex attack on a Calgary woman and had prior convictions including sex against a child.

    The police thanked the public and the media for sharing information that led to Parent being located.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News