Convicted sex offender arrested in Calgary

A convicted sex offender wanted on Alberta-wide warrants was arrested Friday.

Calgary police issued a media release late Friday afternoon announcing they’d arrested 65-year-old James Alexander Parent.

He was wanted for failing to comply with a court order and failing to show up in the court.

The warrants were connected to a previous conviction for sexually-motivated offences.

Parent had served time for a violent sex attack on a Calgary woman and had prior convictions including sex against a child.

The police thanked the public and the media for sharing information that led to Parent being located.