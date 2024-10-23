Cool and sunny for the rest of the week, double digits again by the weekend

The majority of Monday’s snow melted on Tuesday thanks to some sunny weather, and road conditions vastly improved in and around Calgary.

The high on Tuesday was slightly cooler than the average of 11 C so some snow and ice in shadier locations stuck around.

The rest of the week will be similar to Tuesday, slightly cooler than average during the day with overnight lows just below freezing, and the conditions should be mostly clear.

Late on Friday, warmer air will roll over the southern Rockies in a west to east pattern and daytime highs will range from 12 C to 14 C in Calgary.

This bump will be short-lived.

Next week will start off with highs around 7 C and lows of -3 C.