    • Cool, wet weather allows Lethbridge County to rescind fire restrictions

    Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.

    Fire permits are once again available, and all open burns are allowed.

    Despite the favourable weather forecast, Lethbridge County is still asking residents to be mindful when burning and take the necessary safety precautions.

    A fire ban remains in place for Lethbridge’s River Bottom.

