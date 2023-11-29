CALGARY
    • Cooler day ahead for Thursday, with a chance of snow

    It will cool down a little more each day for the next couple days in Calgary.

    Thursday in the morning when the sun rises (just after 8 am), it will feel closer to -10 with the wind chill. The base temperature in the afternoon will likely only get as high as -2°C (which will feel closer to -7 with the wind chill). Expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a very small chance of a stray snowflake here and there, but just a 30 per cent chance and no accumulation expected at all.

    Chance of flurries overnight Wednesday and early Thursday but no accumulation expected

    Friday will be even a little cooler, with a high of -3°C.

    After that, another ridge of high pressure will build in. It will help our temperatures climb back above freezing on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be at least 6°C. Some models are even calling for +double digits by early next week.

    I will keep my eye on this for you and keep you posted.

    Some models suggest the return of double-digit temperatures next week

    A special thank you to students, teachers and parents from Rosedale School for joining us in studio for a weather lesson and green screen fun today.

    Enjoy the rest of the week!

    Students, teachers and parents from Rosedale School on Nov. 29, 2023

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas, and Israel followed with the release of a group of Palestinian prisoners Thursday. It was the latest exchange of hostages for prisoners under a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza war. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in a separate release.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

