Cooler day ahead for Thursday, with a chance of snow

It will cool down a little more each day for the next couple days in Calgary.

Thursday in the morning when the sun rises (just after 8 am), it will feel closer to -10 with the wind chill. The base temperature in the afternoon will likely only get as high as -2°C (which will feel closer to -7 with the wind chill). Expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a very small chance of a stray snowflake here and there, but just a 30 per cent chance and no accumulation expected at all.

Chance of flurries overnight Wednesday and early Thursday but no accumulation expected

Friday will be even a little cooler, with a high of -3°C.

After that, another ridge of high pressure will build in. It will help our temperatures climb back above freezing on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be at least 6°C. Some models are even calling for +double digits by early next week.

I will keep my eye on this for you and keep you posted.

Some models suggest the return of double-digit temperatures next week

A special thank you to students, teachers and parents from Rosedale School for joining us in studio for a weather lesson and green screen fun today.

Enjoy the rest of the week!

Students, teachers and parents from Rosedale School on Nov. 29, 2023