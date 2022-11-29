'Couldn’t believe it': Calgary trio celebrates $1M Lotto 6-49 win

Jasbir, Sukhmander and Jagmohan Sangha won $1 million on the Oct. 22 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Jasbir, Sukhmander and Jagmohan Sangha won $1 million on the Oct. 22 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina