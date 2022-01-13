Council agrees to 'start fresh' on new arena deal, explore interest from partners

Late Wednesday night, councillors unanimously voted in favour of bringing in a third party to find out whether a new deal to build an arena can be established with CSEC. If not, the city will explore whether other parties are interested in partnering to build a new event centre.

