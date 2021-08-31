LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- With only a few days left before Whoop Up Days, the Lethbridge and District Exhibition has released a list of safety protocols aimed at delivering what they describe as a “safe, responsible and healthy” event.

Everyone attending the festival will have their temperature checked upon arrival, masks will be highly encouraged, and there will be an emphasis placed on sanitization.

All Lethbridge and District Exhibition staff will undergo mandatory rapid testing each day, and a negative result will be required before staff begin their shift.

“We’re excited to have people back on the grounds, because that’s what we are all about, is gathering the community,” said Lethbridge and District Exhibition C.E.O. Mike Warkentin.

“But wanting to do that in a safe and responsible way was our key priority,” he added.

WILD ROSE SHOWS ON THE MIDWAY

The midway arrived Monday and workers are busy assembling the rides. Alberta based Wild Rose Shows is offering about 50 attractions for the three-day long Whoop Up Days festival.

“We combine our shows here,” said Wild Rose Shows owner Michael Kryzanowski.

He said the travelling carnival is usually divided in half, so they can operate two fairs in one weekend, but they have brought all 26 rides to Lethbridge.

“Everything we have is laid down here,” added Kryzanowski.

The midway operators have been on the road since July 1, amusing fair goers throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan.

According to Kryzanowski, attendance at the fairs this summer has been double what most events would normally see.

“People missed out on all the events last year,” said Kryzanowski. “I think maybe they are double excited to get out there and line up and go to the midway and have a little carnival food and see the rides.”

NO ADMISSION CHARGE

Another factor that will likely help boost attendance is there will be no admission charge to get into the fair.

The Lethbridge and District Exhibition said it was committed to putting on a community celebration that would provide a positive experience for people who have gone through so much over the past year and a half.

With protocols in place, organizers said there would be a strict zero-tolerance policy for any verbal or physical abuse toward those who are implementing the rules.

Warkentin said that policy is simply to protect the environment for staff, volunteers and guests who are attending the festival.

“We’re not taking a stance on COVID-19. We are trying to do what is best to protect everyone coming to our site,” he added.

The modified festival opens Thursday afternoon, with the Midway, Festival Street, Music, Marketplace and Hickory Street Patio.

All of the information is available on the Lethbridge and District Exhibition website.